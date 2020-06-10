Garneau asks Iran to explain to UN aviation council where black boxes are

In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 photo, wreckage from a Ukrainian plane is seen on the ground and inside a water canal in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. Transport Minister Marc Garneau says Canada wants Iran to explain why it hasn't yet handed over the black boxes from the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed near Tehran on Jan. 8. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ebrahim Noroozi