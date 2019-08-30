SUDBURY, Ont. - Provincial police say a man is dead after a car drove off a roadway and stuck a large rock near Sudbury, Ont.
OPP say they were called to the collision in Cartier, Ont., last week.
They say a northbound pick-up truck went off the roadway onto the shoulder and struck a rock.
Police say the 63-year-old driver was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries and he was later pronounced dead.
Police have identified him as Wayne Smith of Garson, Ont.
