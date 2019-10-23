OTTAWA - Three Ottawa teens are facing multiple charges after allegedly driving in the city with a loaded shotgun.
City police say they were called to a road rage complaint in the east end of the city and stopped a vehicle.
They did not offer any details of the complaint, but say the vehicle they stopped that matched a description provided to police.
Police say officers noticed a gun inside the vehicle, which they later determined was loaded.
They have charged two 19-year-old men and a 17-year-old young offender in the case.
All three face six charges each, including unauthorized possession and careless use of a firearm.
This report by the Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2019
