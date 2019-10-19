TORONTO - This has been a lucrative weekend for someone in Quebec.
A single ticket sold in the province claimed the $32 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next draw on Oct. 22 will be approximately $10 million.
TORONTO - This has been a lucrative weekend for someone in Quebec.
A single ticket sold in the province claimed the $32 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next draw on Oct. 22 will be approximately $10 million.
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.