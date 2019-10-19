Quebec town's moose statue won't seek to supplant Moose Jaw, Sask.'s famed Mac

A crew of about six men spent Tuesday morning, Oct.8, 2019, hoisting up a new rack of antlers for Moose Jaw’s Mac the Moose, officially making him the tallest moose statue in the world after a friendly feud with Norway. Mac the Moose can rest easy — a Quebec town that expects to build its own massive moose statue says it doesn't want to beat the record for the world's tallest held by Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan's favourite son. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephanie Taylor