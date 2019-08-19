LONDON, Ont. - Police in London, Ont., say they have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a shooting that took place in June.
Investigators say the man was arrested Friday and charged with multiple offences, including aggravated assault and careless use of a firearm.
The charges stem from a shooting that occurred on June 21 in the city's Old East Village.
Police say they found a man in critical condition due to a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released.
The suspect is expected to appear in court today.
