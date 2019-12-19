Supreme Court ruling means children of Russian spies are Canadian citizens

In this July 1, 2010 file photo, Alexander Vavilov, right, and his older brother brother Timothy leave a federal court after a bail hearing for their parents Donald Heathfield and Tracey Ann Foley, in Boston, Massachusetts. The Supreme Court of Canada has decided the Toronto-born sons of Russian spies are actually Canadian citizens. The high court decision today upholds a Federal Court of Appeal ruling that effectively affirmed the citizenship of Alexander and Timothy Vavilov.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola