Parks Canada to close national parks, historic sites to vehicle traffic

Tourists look out over Waterton Lake after a wildfire two years ago in Waterton National Park, Alta., August 9, 2019. Parks Canada is restricting vehicles in the national parks and national historic sites after people flocked to the popular areas on the weekend. The federal agency said they are still noticing high visitation despite the suspension of visitor services and the closure of facilities last Thursday. Officials will suspend all motor vehicle access by visitors starting at midnight until further notice. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh