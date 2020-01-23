TORONTO - A boy is facing a murder charge in Toronto's fifth homicide of the year.
Toronto police Det. Jason Shankaran says officers began investigating the case on Monday.
He says officers were asked to conduct a welfare check on a midtown Toronto home and found the body of a 54-year-old woman inside.
Shankaran declined to say when or how the woman died.
A boy, whose age police are not releasing, is charged with second-degree murder in her death.
His identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2020.
