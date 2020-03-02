Manitoba Liberal leader calls on Ottawa to forgive personal, government debts

Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont attends a campaign event in Winnipeg on September 3, 2019. The leader of the Manitoba Liberal Party has written to the prime minister to ask for a massive debt relief program for individuals and governments across Canada. Dougald Lamont says the federal government should have the Bank of Canada guarantee or assume much of the trillions of dollars of debt held by people and provinces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Malone