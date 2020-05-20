'Is that all for me?' Girl, 5, who survived triple slaying of family comes home

Const. Michael Norrie with the Prince Albert Police Service gets a warm hug from Kendra in Prince Albert, Sask. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Kendra, a five-year-old girl who survived when her paternal grandparents and brother died in a triple slaying in Saskatchewan, came home to a welcome that astonished and delighted her.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Nigel Maxwell, paNOW MANDATORY CREDIT