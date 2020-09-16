Death of mother grizzly a 'big loss' for bear population in Banff park: experts

Grizzly bear No. 143 and her two cubs cross the road in Banff National Park in a June 2018, handout photo. She was struck and killed by a train on the railway tracks on Sept. 3. Wildlife experts say the death of the mother grizzly bear and her two cubs -- including a rare white-headed grizzly -- in Banff National Park is a major loss to the population. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Parks Canada, Alex P. Taylor, *MANDATORY CREDIT*