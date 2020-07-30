American who attacked N.S. women sentenced for fleeing to Canada in 1996

In this Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 photo, a law enforcement officer leads William Shrubsall through the Niagara County Court House in Lockport, N.Y. A New York state judge has sentenced a man who committed violent sexual crimes in Nova Scotia to between two to six years of additional jail time for absconding justice and fleeing to Canada in 1996.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Tim Fenster/The Union-Sun & Journal via AP