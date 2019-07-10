THOROLD, Ont. - Police are investigating a fatal collision near Niagara Falls.
Niagara Regional Police say the two-vehicle crash occurred in Thorold, Ont., around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
They say a dump truck and a black Honda SUV collided.
Police say the 63-year-old woman driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 57-year-old man driving the dump truck was treated at the scene.
Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
