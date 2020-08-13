Quebec farms facing lost profits and rotting harvests due to migrant worker shortage

Farm owners Francois Daoust and Melina Plante, left, are seen in their greenhouse with summer employee Florence Lachapelle in Havelock, Que., on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Nineteen-year-old Florence Lachapelle was among hundreds of Quebecers who tried their hand at planting seeds and harvesting produce this summer, replacing migrant workers who were unable to leave their countries because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And while Lachapelle spent long days working the fields on Francois D'Aoust's farm in Havelock, Que., too few other Quebecers took up the call to help the province's struggling agricultural industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson