Airline steps up to provide Calgary Zoo with bamboo for picky pandas

Panda Er Shun eats bamboo at the Panda House at the Chongqing Zoo in Chongqing, China on February 11, 2012. The Calgary Zoo???s bamboo crisis has been solved! The four pandas at the zoo - which staff admit are "picky eaters" - munch on about 1,200 kilograms of bamboo a week and the zoo was left scrambling when Hainan airlines announced its flights from China to Calgary were being cut back at the end of October. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld