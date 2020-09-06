No easy way home for seafarers delivering goods to Canadian ports during pandemic

Resig Calanog, a sailor from the Philippines poses while on shore leave in the Old port of Montreal, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Calanog's walk around Montreal's port is only the second time in nine months he's been on solid ground. Even for a career ship worker, it's a lot of time at sea. But as for when he'll be able to walk in his homeland in the Philippines, and see his three children, that remains uncertain. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes