Trudeau unveils housing agreement in Iqaluit to address housing crisis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, takes part in an announcement with Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq and Iqaluit Mayor Madeleine Redfern in Iqaluit, Nunavut on Friday, Aug 2, 2019. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has reached a new housing agreement with Nunavut to help address the housing crisis across the territory. Speaking in Iqaluit, Trudeau says the agreement marks a big step forward that will create "thousands" of homes and have a tangible impact on the lives of people in the North. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick