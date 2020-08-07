Collapse of Nunavut ice shelf 'like losing a good friend:' glaciologist

A rift in the Milne Ice Shelf on Ellesmere Island is shown in a 2019 handout photo. The Canadian Ice Service says a huge chunk has broken off Canada's last fully intact ice shelf on the northwest coast of Nunavut's Ellesmere Island. The Milne Ice Shelf is 40 per cent smaller after the split that began late last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Carleton University-Derek Mueller MANDATORY CREDIT