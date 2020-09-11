Toronto police say their homicide squad is investigating after a daytime shooting left a 26-year-old man dead.
They say officers responded to the incident at around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday.
Investigators say a man suffering from a gunshot wound was found in a parking lot.
They say paramedics attempted to save the man's life but he died of his injuries.
The man has been identified as Andre Rodriguez, of Toronto.
Police did not immediately release a suspect description and are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to reach out to investigators.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2020.