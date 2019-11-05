House Democrat Neal talks new NAFTA with Trudeau, Freeland and Hadju

House Ways and Means Chairman, U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, speaks to delegates during the 2019 Massachusetts Democratic Party Convention, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Springfield, Mass. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal cabinet will be briefing an influential Democrat Wednesday on Canada's work with Mexico to ease that party's doubts over ratifying the new North American trade deal, officials say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jessica Hill