$30M in improvements coming for B.C. logging road where two students died

A tow-truck crew removes a bus from an embankment next to a logging road near Bamfield, B.C., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Improvements are coming to a narrow logging road on Vancouver Island that has taken the lives of many members of the local First Nations as well as two university students last year. Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser announced today that just over $30 million will be spent over three years to make Bamfield Road safer.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito