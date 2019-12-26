MONTREAL - A 64-year-old woman was hospitalized and her son is facing charges after a Christmas evening stabbing in an apartment in northeastern Montreal.
Police say they were called to the residence in Anjou at about 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving a 911 call about a dispute.
There, they found the woman suffering with injuries to her upper body.
Montreal police spokeswoman Caroline Chevrefils says the woman's 27-year-old son was arrested near the scene and is expected to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.
Police have not yet revealed a motive and could not confirm what charges the suspect could face.
Chevrefils says the victim's injuries were not life-threatening and she is expected to be released from hospital soon.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2019
