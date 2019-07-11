Big, old B.C. trees produce mutations over time that could improve success: UBC

UBC researcher Vince Hanlon is seen amongst Sitka spruce trees, averaging 80 metres tall and ranging in age from 220 years to 500 years old, in Carmanah Walbran Provincial Park on Vancouver Island in a 2016 handout photo. Hanlon was part of a project that looked for evidence of the growth of genetic mutations in some of Canada’s largest trees. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-University of British Columbia, TJ Watt, *MANDATORY CREDIT