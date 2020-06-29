B.C. teenager photographs personal experiences of people around the world

Ana, right, along with her family, pose for a photo at their home in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania during a Facetime video call with photographer Asalah Youssef in this undated handout photo. A 17-year-old British Columbia student has been documenting the personal experiences of strangers around the world during this pandemic one photograph at a time. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Asalah Youssef *MANDATORY CREDIT*