Thousands of new COVID-19 cases in central Canada; Manitoba's case count stays high

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Saturday, October 31, 2020. Ontario and Quebec are both reporting more than one thousand new COVID-19 cases, while further west in Manitoba, officials again reported hundreds of new cases as its capital city gets set for tighter restrictions. Ontario reported 1,015 new cases on Saturday, which is the second time this week the count has surpassed the one-thousand mark. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes