LONDON, Ont. - A 23-year-old man is dead after a collision on a stretch of Highway 401 running through London, Ont.
Provincial police say the crash took place Monday night at about 9 p.m.
They say it happened when a passenger vehicle began driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway and collided head-on with a commercial vehicle.
The driver of the passenger vehicle, Ronald Elijah-Brown of London, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the driver of the commercial vehicle was not seriously injured.
The collision closed a stretch of highway for several hours, but police said all lanes were open again as of Tuesday morning.
