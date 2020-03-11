Officials investigate if new Ontario case is evidence of community spread

Ontario Premier Doug Ford shakes hands with Chief Cornelius, Wabasse Webequie First Nation, left, and Chief Bruce Achneepineskum, Marten Falls First Nation, centre, after signing a new deal in the ring of fire in Northern Ontario at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's annual convention in Toronto on Monday, March 2, 2020. The Ontario government says Premier Ford is in good health and not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms after attending a conference where one attendant had the virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO - Ontario health officials say they are investigating whether the province's latest case of COVID-19 is evidence of community spread.

The latest person in Ontario to contract the novel coronavirus attended the Prospectors and Developers Association in Canada Convention on March 2 and 3 in Toronto.

The man in his 50s is now in self-isolation at his home in Sudbury, Ont., but officials have not said if he had recently travelled internationally.

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott says public health officials are investigating the case, but can't confirm at this point if he contracted the virus through community spread.

Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau both attended the prominent mining conference on March 2.

Ford's office says he is in good health and not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, and the premier has not been contacted through the process of contact tracking for the infected man.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2020.

