Officials investigate if new Ontario case is evidence of community spread

Ontario Premier Doug Ford shakes hands with Chief Cornelius, Wabasse Webequie First Nation, left, and Chief Bruce Achneepineskum, Marten Falls First Nation, centre, after signing a new deal in the ring of fire in Northern Ontario at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's annual convention in Toronto on Monday, March 2, 2020. The Ontario government says Premier Ford is in good health and not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms after attending a conference where one attendant had the virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette