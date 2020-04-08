A look at some of the Canadians who have lost their lives to COVID-19

Deb Diemer (right), 57 of Calgary, poses for a photo with her sister Kathy Ziegler in this recent handout image. Diemer underwent a kidney transplant this February., the organ was donated by her older sister, Kathy. Calgary woman who died of COVID-19 was expecting 2020 to be best year: husband. Mike Diemer of Calgary says he and his wife were expecting 2020 to be the best year of their lives. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO