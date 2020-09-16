New Brunswick mass shooting trial on hold until Tuesday due to 'unexpected' issue

Matthew Vincent Raymond arrives at Court of Queen's Bench for the opening of his murder trial in Fredericton on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Raymond faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns as well as civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, on Aug. 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan