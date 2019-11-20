Bitfarms still betting on Quebec despite growing pains in cryptocurrency field

Miners are seen at the Bitfarms bitcoin mine in Magog, Que., on May 8, 2019. Bitfarms marketed itself last spring as a socially conscious company, harnessing unused, sustainable hydroelectricity to help power Quebec's digital economy while also providing much-needed revenue for the province's struggling regions. But since that time, the cryptocurrency mining firm has run into difficulties. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson