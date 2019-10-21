MONTREAL - Police say they're investigating the discovery of a body in a parking lot in western Montreal as a homicide.
Witnesses made the discovery in the Pierrefonds borough just after 8 a.m.
The male victim was lying in a pool of his own blood and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Montreal police say they have not made any arrests in the case.
Const. Raphael Bergeron says major-crimes detectives were on their way to the scene Monday morning.
He says investigators will look at security camera footage and speak to witnesses for clues about a suspect.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.