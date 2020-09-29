Liberal, Conservative MPs join international task force to curb anti-Semitism online

Justice Committee Chair Anthony Housefather waits to start a committee meeting in Ottawa on March 13, 2019. nbsp;Liberal MP Anthony Housefather and Conservative MP Marty Morantz are joining an international task force aimed at making web giants do more to combat anti-Semitism online. Politicians from Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States are also involved in a bid to draft policies that social media platforms could use to address the issue. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld