Peter Nygard steps down from company following sex assault claims

Following an FBI raid on his Manhattan headquarters over sex assault allegations, fashion mogul Peter Nygard says he is stepping down as chairman of his company. Peter Nygard, left, and Courtney Stodden arrive at the 24th Night of 100 Stars Oscars Viewing Gala at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 2, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Annie I. Bang