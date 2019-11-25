Lawsuit alleges Indigenous soldier faced racism, bullying before his suicide

Corporal Nolan Caribou is shown in this undated handout photo. The mother of an Indigenous reservist who took his own life is suing the federal government alleging senior commanders were negligent in their response to racism and bullying her son experienced as a soldier in Manitoba. Cpl. Nolan Caribou, 26, committed suicide during a training exercise at Canadian Forces Base Shilo in 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Department of National Defence *MANDATORY CREDIT*