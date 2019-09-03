SASKATOON - The Saskatoon Wildlife Federation has doused plans for two People's Party of Canada candidates to settle a debate dispute at its shooting range.
Saskatoon-Grasswood candidate Mark Friesen took to social media over the weekend promoting a shootout with fellow candidate Guto Penteado, who's running in the riding of Saskatoon-University.
In a video, Friesen says the target competition would determine who would represent the party at an upcoming debate hosted by the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce.
The skills contest was set to be broadcast Tuesday on social media.
But Saskatoon Wildlife Federation spokesman Robert Freberg said he only learned Tuesday that politicians intended to compete at its facility. Neither is a member and the club's board of directors would need to approve such a competition.
The club focuses on education programming, he added.
"We were blindsided," said Freberg. "The one candidate indicated he was going to come out and buy a membership today to do that and we basically said that's not an option.
"This isn't in line with our values ... We don't view ourselves as rednecks."
In social media posts, the party's Saskatoon-University riding association said the shootout would be going ahead at another location.
"Because Canadians are free to enjoy their legal passions unobstructed," it said.
"Shooting firearms at targets is not only safe and fun, but a staple of Saskatchewan's culture."
Maxime Bernier founded the People's Party of Canada last year after leaving the Conservative party following disagreements with leader Andrew Scheer.
The party has promised it would reduce the number of immigrants allowed into Canada, increase border security and end reliance on the United Nations for refugee selection.
