Canada approves first HIV self-test in long-awaited move to reduce screening barriers

Dr. Sean Rourke is shown in this undated image. Federal regulators have approved the first HIV self-test in Canada in a long-awaited move that experts have called critical to reaching people who don't know they have the virus. Rourke, a scientist with the Centre for Urban Health Solutions at St. Michael's Hospital, was the principal investigator of a clinical trial that helped clear the way for regulatory approval of a one-minute, finger-prick blood test.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Unity Health Toronto-Yuri Markarov *MANDATORY CREDIT*