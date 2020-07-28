Indigenous arts leader Jesse Wente named head of Canada Council for the Arts

Jesse Wente poses for a photograph in Toronto on December 10, 2018. Jesse Wente, one of the foremost advocates for an increased presence of Indigenous voices in Canada's cultural landscape, has been appointed the chairperson of the Canada Council for the Arts. Wente, an Anishinaabe writer, broadcaster and speaker, has held increasingly prominent roles in Canada's arts communities in recent years, including as the executive director of the industry-led Indigenous Screen Office. In announcing his five-year appointment as chairperson of the council today, Heritage Minister Stephen Guillbeault said Wente is the first Indigenous chairperson of an organization within the heritage porfolio. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette