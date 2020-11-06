Former RCMP officer testifies of 'tangible tension' between gaming enforcement teams

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back left, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. A former RCMP officer has told the inquiry into money laundering that there was “tangible tension” between the two British Columbia policing teams working to prevent illegal gaming in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck