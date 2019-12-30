MONTREAL - Two suspects were arrested early this morning after a string of alleged arson fires targeting farm buildings and sugar shacks in Quebec's Eastern Townships.
Provincial police say the six fires were reported at about 4 a.m. in Frelighsburg and Saint-Armand, two towns near the Quebec-Vermont border.
The suspects were arrested around 7:30, according to police Sgt. Beatrice Dorsainville.
Nobody was hurt in the fires.
The force's major crimes unit is investigating.
