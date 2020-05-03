Rapid test for COVID-19 recalled after Health Canada expresses concerns

Spartan Bioscience Inc. CEO Paul Lem holds one of his company's COVID-19 portable, rapid testing devices in a handout photo.A rapid test developed for COVID-19 has experienced a setback. Ottawa's Spartan Bioscience says it is voluntarily recalling its COVID-19 product and performing additional studies after Health Canada expressed some concerns Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Spartan Bioscience Inc. MANDATORY CREDIT