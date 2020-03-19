Quebec premier takes lead on COVID as former foes rally behind him

Quebec Premier Francois Legault responds to reporters questions as the government announces measures against COVID-19 virus, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. A few weeks ago, McGill University law professor Daniel Weinstock was considering suing the Quebec government for defamation, but today he's lauding Premier Francois Legault for his response to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot