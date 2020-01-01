MARKHAM, Ont. - Police north of Toronto say they've arrested a man for alleged impaired driving after a fatal collision between two cars.
York Regional Police say the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on New Years Eve in Markham, Ont.
Police say one man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say the province's police watchdog has also been contacted after a police cruiser had an interaction with the suspect vehicle.
They're asking anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.
