Joyce Milgaard, tireless activist mother of wrongfully convicted son, dies

Joyce Milgaard addresses media at the release of the Report of the Commission of Inquiry into the Wrongful Conviction of David Milgaard in Saskatoon, Sask., on September 26, 2008. Joyce Milgaard, who spent decades fighting tirelessly for the exoneration of her wrongfully convicted son, David Milgaard, has died after a lengthy illness, his brother said on Sunday. Milgaard, 89, a mother of four, died in a care home in Winnipeg on Saturday, Chris Milgaard told The Canadian Press from Regina. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe