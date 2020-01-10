Single mother of newlywed was one of eight Ottawans killed in Tehran plane crash

OTTAWA - "Now I can really enjoy my life."
These words now haunt Deniz Pourazar. They were spoken by her mother, Fereshteh Maleki, not long before she boarded the Ukraine International Airlines flight that crashed into a soccer field in Tehran Wednesday, killing all 176 people aboard.
After years of struggle as a single mother and newcomer to Canada, this feeling of pleasant anticipation about life was new for Maleki.
She first came to Canada as a skilled worker five years ago, her daughter says, and things quickly became difficult when her marriage ended.
In need of income, with limited language skills and work experience in Canada, the climb toward stability for her little family was steep.
Maleki had a strong work ethic — she was an architect by trade — and she was a beacon of positive energy.
But still, it wasn't easy for her to make a go of it in Ottawa, especially after realizing her daughter was not well.
"The first year, she saw that I faced depression and it was very harsh on her because she thought that she had to handle everything and make everything good for us," Pourazar said in a telephone interview from Iran Friday.
"Starting a new life is a hard thing ... It was really hard for her."
She took a carpentry class and worked on improving her resume and getting her skills recognized.
Eventually, things started turning around for her. She got a good job. She bought a house and even did some of the renovations herself — work many women in Iran don't normally do.
A few weeks ago, she and her daughter travelled together to Iran for Pourazar's wedding. They were supposed to fly back together, but Maleki had to leave earlier for work.
They shared a moment after the wedding ceremony when her mother realized that after having struggled for so long, things were finally looking up.
"After our wedding, she was like, 'OK, now I did everything. Everything is done and now I can really enjoy life,'" her daughter recalls.
"She had her job, she had her home, she had everything that she wanted. And everyone was happy. But it was the end for her."
Now shattered by the memory, Pourazar says she just wishes she had hugged her mother during their last goodbye, when Maleki was hopping in a cab bound for the airport Wednesday.
"I thought, 'OK I'm going to see her in seven days, exactly seven days.' And now I won't. I just kissed her and said goodbye ... and I thought everything would be fine."
Maleki was one of eight people living in Ottawa The Canadian Press has confirmed were on the flight.
The University of Ottawa lost three students in the crash and commemorated them in a gathering Friday afternoon: health-sciences undergraduate Mehraban Badiei Ardestani and graduate students Alma Oladi, who studied mathematics, and Saeed Kadkhodazadeh Kashani, working on a doctorate in chemistry.
Mourners paid their respects at a long table adorned with candles, yellow and white flowers and photos of the deceased.
Many lingered and comforted one another after a series of students and faculty members expressed their sorrow.
Student Jacob Jessiman had fond memories of his friend Saeed, who had a big smile and often wore a pink turtleneck.
"He took me under his wing in the lab. He taught me everything. I know I frustrated him plenty, but he never ceased to do his best to teach me, and he did an excellent job," Jessiman said.
"I will always remember the sound of him singing some Iranian music in the lab. You could never know what he was singing, of course, because it was Farsi. But there was always the sound of him singing in the background. He loved to sing. That's what I will always remember."
Another friend, Eric Isbrandt, said the young chemist had been thinking about settling down in Canada and starting a family.
"Saeed was somebody very important in our lab and we're really going to miss him."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.