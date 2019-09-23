MARKHAM, Ont. - Police north of Toronto have arrested a man they allege tried to kill a woman, then barricaded himself inside his home.
York Regional Police say they responded to the call Sunday evening from Markham, Ont., and found a 59-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds.
She was taken to hospital where police say she remains in life-threatening condition.
Police allege the 23-year-old man locked himself in his room for several hours, but a tactical team eventually arrested the man in his room without further incident or injury.
The man has been charged with attempted murder and is expected to appear in court today.
