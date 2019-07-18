A year after Danforth shooting, teens who lost friend grapple with anxiety

Max Smith and Reese Fallon are seen in this undated handout photo provided by a close friend. On July 22, 2018, a deeply troubled loner shot and killed Fallon, 18, and Julianna Kozis, 10, and injured 13 others in a rampage in the city's Greektown that only ended when the gunman killed himself as police closed in. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Noor Samiei *MANDATORY CREDIT*