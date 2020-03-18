Stranded Canadians struggle to return home—and get refunds for cancelled flights

A British Airways plane takes off above Terminal 5 at Heathrow airport in London, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has taken the decision to advise British nationals against non-essential travel globally for an initial period of 30 days, and of course subject to ongoing review. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)