Windsor-Essex to stay in Stage 2 given COVID infections of farmworkers

Wajid Ahmed, Chief Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex County poses outside his office in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday June 25, 2020. The Ontario government says Windsor-Essex will remain in Stage 2 of the province's COVID-19 reopening strategy for the time being.While the rest of the province has moved to the looser restrictions of Stage 3, Windsor-Essex will stay in Stage 2 until further notice. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke