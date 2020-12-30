B.C. mom who gave birth in a coma due to COVID-19 discharged from hospital

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - A mother who had an emergency C-section in British Columbia while in a coma due to complications from COVID-19 returned home to her family in time for Christmas.
Gillian McIntosh was in her third trimester when she went to Abbotsford Regional Hospitalwith COVID-19 symptoms in November.
She initially thought her symptoms were related to her pregnancy.
Her last communication with her family before being placed in an induced coma was a text to her husband letting him know what was about to happen.
McIntosh, 37, then gave birth to her son, Travis Len, and was on a ventilator for a month due to complications from the virus.
Her family said in a statement Wednesday that the mother of two was discharged from hospital on Christmas Eve.
McIntosh thanked those who supported her family during her health scare.
"It’s a very surreal experience to wake from a month-long coma when the last thing I remember was going to the emergency department having trouble breathing and texting my husband that they were going to keep me in for a few days," she said.
She added that being allowed to return home was one of the best gifts she has ever received.
McIntosh thanked those who donated to the family's fundraiser and offered well-wishes to them during the ordeal.
"COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on the world and the outpouring of kindness we have experienced during a difficult time for all reinforces that there is much goodness that surrounds us," she said.
Her family said that while she has been recovering faster than expected, doctors do not yet know how long it will take for McIntosh's lungs to return to a healthy state or what damage her body suffered from COVID-19.
— By Nick Wells in Vancouver.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2020.